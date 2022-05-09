Jeanne Ryen

Jeanne (Lewis) Ryen, 93, of Rochester Mills, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Earl and Sarah (Tyger) Lewis, she was born on Feb. 7, 1929, in Gipsy.
On Sept. 15, 1947, she married David “Budd” Ryen, and they shared almost 53 years together until his death on April 20, 2000.
For approximately 40 years, Jeanne was the well-known owner of B&J Restaurant in Rochester Mills. Her restaurant became a favorite community gathering spot, where she would brighten the day of everyone who came through the door. She greeted her customers and friends with great warmth.
In her role as the restaurant’s cook, Jeanne’s homemade pies, raisin-filled cookies and cinnamon rolls have become favorite local treats. She thoroughly enjoyed hosting Christmas parties for children.
Her career included working as a cook at Canoe Grant Elementary School and at Indiana County Jail, but she was especially fond of cooking and baking for her family and friends. At one point, she had been employed by Bennett’s Dry Cleaning in Indiana and Rola in Punxsutawney.
Jeanne’s life was focused upon her family, her restaurant, her community and her beloved pet dogs, the most recent named Winston. She loved driving around her property with her dogs in her golf cart.
Jeanne quietly helped countless others with any needs they may have had.
She was an ardent Pittsburgh Steelers fan. One of her favorite hobbies was gambling at casinos.
Jeanne loved to eat out and enjoyed food from other restaurants but could still appreciate just stopping for a hot dog.
She displayed great mastery in using her skill in operating “claw machines,” where she could navigate the “claw” to grab all kinds of toys and treats.
Jeanne is survived by her two children: Dennis B. Ryen and Shirley Coakley and husband Robert Lee, all of Rochester Mills; several grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren; her siblings: Emmaline Shipperley, of Pittsburgh; Pete Lewis and wife Mary Lou, of Arizona; and Brenda “Rosie” Hicks and husband Bud, of Trade City.
Jeannne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Budd; her daughter, Barbara Adamson; her son, Ronald Ryen; and her siblings: Blanche Lewis, David Lewis and Mary Griffith.
At Jeanne’s request, there will not be a visitation.
Family and friends are invited to her 1 p.m. funeral service today at the Rairigh Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Pastor Don Brauer officiating.
Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Rochester Mills.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Jeanne’s guestbook and share a condolence message.