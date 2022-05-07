Obits floral 15

Jeanne (Lewis) Ryen, 93, of Rochester Mills, passed away at home on Friday, May 6, 2022.

At Jeanne’s request, there will not be a visitation.

Family and friends are invited to her 1 p.m. funeral service Monday at the Rairigh Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Don Brauer officiating.

Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Rochester Mills.

A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition of The Indiana Gazette.

Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Jeanne’s guestbook and share a condolence message.

