Jeanne Sweeney

On April 23, 1956, Pearl and Ed Broskin, of Ernest, had their fourth and final child. The couple chose the name “John” as they were fully convinced they were having a boy. Upon learning they had in fact delivered their third daughter, Pearl and Eddie decided to name her Jeanne. A decision that would cause Jeanne’s name to be mispronounced and/or spelled incorrectly everyday of her 65 years on this Earth. Was it pronounced “Gina” or “Jean” or “Jeannie?” Yes, sure … they’re all acceptable, I guess. She didn’t care to correct you.
Jeanne was proud to be a coal miner’s daughter and of the small coal mining town she grew up in. She told many stories of those times. Of how she liked to ride in her brother Pete’s car when he would come home from serving in the military. The time she punched a boy “right square in the nose” because he stepped up on her porch after she told him not to. How her sister Susan would pin her down and torture her with a loogie dangling above her face, or how she loved to go to her sister Fran’s house to watch her young nephews. She also loved telling of how they would visit Sweeney’s market and hope to see Bobby Sweeney behind the deli counter. “Because all the girls loved him,” she would say with a grin.
After graduating from Marion Center High school in 1974, Jeanne began working for an optometrist in Creekside. It was there that the love of her life mustered up the courage to ask her out on a date. (Side note, she would insist this story cannot be told without mentioning that he was so flustered that he spilled the entire contents of his wallet and said he had to go because the “truck was in the dog …”) Six short months later, on June 19, 1976, Jeanne and Bob were married.
Two years later, the couple welcomed their first born, Michael A. Sweeney, followed by Suzanne Sweeney, then Robert J. Sweeney and completing the family, Jennifer (Sweeney) Siford.
Upon returning to the workforce after her youngest started elementary school, Jeanne held a few jobs that, quite frankly, meant nothing to her. She worked those jobs to help make ends meet, because that’s the kind of woman she was. What she did care about were the connections she made with her co-workers that became friends and family. Especially the friends that know her as “Carla.” (Brief back story, Jeanne worked a customer service position and chose to go by the name of “Carla” after a character in one of her favorite movies “The Other Sister.”)
Jeanne spent the last 14 years of her life as the owner/operator of Jeanne Sweeney’s daycare, an in-home daycare. We couldn’t tell you how many children have been in her daycare over the years, but she could. She could tell you every name, birthday, and “this one time …” about each child that called her “Bubba.”
Jeanne was a nurturer and she connected with people easily. She was the person you could pour your heart, worries and fears out to. She was the second mom or the third grandma to many. She was the “do you want a cup of coffee” to the daycare moms that looked like they needed to talk. (She loved you ladies like daughters.) She was the smiling face that greeted you at the entrance of The Summit Church. The worship hands held high in the front row.
Jeanne Marie (Broskin) Sweeney returned home to the Lord the morning of Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was fierce and stubborn in her fight.
There was a celebration in her honor that we were not invited to. However, in attendance were Jeanne’s sisters, Frances (Broskin) Mumau and Susan Broskin; parents T. Pearl Broskin and Edward F. Broskin; her granddaughter, Elizabeth R. Siford (Lizzy); two angel babies; and that German Shepherd she always talked about.
Jeanne leaves behind her husband of nearly 45 years, Robert A. Sweeney; son Michael A. with wife Crystal; daughter Suzanne M. Sweeney; son Robert J. Sweeney; daughter Jennifer R. (Sweeney) Siford, with husband Justin; grandchildren Claire and Angelo Bellina, Craig Siford, Tre and Lourdes Garcia, Chase, Tatum and Alex; brother Edward “Pete” Broskin; as well as the numerous “adopted kids and grandkids” over the years.
A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. (with doors opening at 9 a.m.) on Saturday at The Summit Church located at: 2707 W. Pike, Indiana, PA, 15701.
The family asks that donations be made to The Summit Church in lieu of flowers.
“Let not your hearts be troubled; believe [a] in God, believe also in me. 2 In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? 3 And when I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.”
John 14: 1-3