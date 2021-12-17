Jeannette Louise Byers, 61, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Donald and Mary Jane (McCwean) DeHaven, she was born Jan. 5, 1960, in Marion Center.
Jeannette was a 1977 graduate of Marion Center High School where she was an honor student. She was employed by Indiana Gazette Printers for over 30 years.
Jeannette was a very active member of the Indiana Moose. She will be remembered as a loving wife.
Surviving are her husband, Edgar Byers, Indiana; step-daughter, Sherri (Frank) Johnson, their two children, Brooke Johnson, Indiana, and Brent (Michele) Johnson and their daughter, Alana, all of Indiana; mother- and father-in-law, Tom and Judy Silvis, Indiana; nieces, Stephanie Silvis, Florida, Mariah DeHaven, Punxsutawney, and Emily Daily, Shelocta; nephew, Anthony Silvis, Pittsburgh; sister, Cindy Dailey, Harrisburg; brother, Donald DeHaven Jr; bothers-in-law, Jeff Silvis, Indiana, and Darryl Silvis, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Julie (Rick) Henry, Indiana.
Preceding Jeanette in death were her parents and husband, Kenneth Lee Silvis, who passed away in 2006.
Friends will be received Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. The Women of the Moose, Chapter 1260, will perform a ceremony at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be at 8 p.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Greg Golden officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeannette’s memory may be made to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.