Jeffrey A. Matty, 51, of New Stanton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his home.
Jeff was born Sept. 29, 1970, in Indiana, and was the son of Rose (Kobak) Colish.
He was employed and a member of the Teamsters Union at UPS for 32 years and was also co-owner with his stepfather, Rich Colish, of ColMat Landscaping and Snow Removal.
Jeff was kindhearted, generous and always a gentleman; he always opened the door for people and would make his wife stay in the car until he opened the door for her.
He loved Lionel trains that he started collecting at age 5, Dodge trucks and muscle cars, especially his Mustang.
Jeff could fix anything or build it from scratch. He loved his dogs, Buddie and Maddie, and also his cats, Hershey and Punkin.
He loved rock and roll and wanted to donate his hair when long enough.
He was a father and is survived by a beautiful daughter, Alexandra (Alex), and a loving wife, Sandra. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in law, Jeff and Anne Arnold; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rose Kobak, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A committal service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore. Everyone please meet at the cemetery.
Please visit Jeff’s online memorial at www. saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.