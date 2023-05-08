Jeffrey Allen Cline Sr., 62, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home.
He was born Feb. 15, 1961, in Johnstown, the son of Marian D. Cline and Thelma (Smith) Cline. Jeff was a member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Blairsville. He was a graduate of Blairsville High School Class of 1979 and Vale Technical Institute.
Jeff was a former employee and part-owner of M.D. Cline Metal Fabricating Inc. He enjoyed going to classic antique car shows and loved Corvettes, traveling and going on cruises. He also loved spending time with his family and taking care of his pets, especially his dog, Molly.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Thelma (Palmer) Cline, of Blairsville; children: Jeffery Allen Cline Jr., of Blairsville; Ashley Cline, of Blairsville; Neno Haynes, of Blairsville; and Richard Meadows, of Blairsville; granddaughter Aleira Cline, of Blairsville; brother Clark Cline, of Blairsville; and sister Fay Smith, of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Kevin Cline; sister Connie Slezak; and mother-in-law Shirley Little.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
