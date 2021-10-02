Jeffrey Duane Rescenete, 39, Indiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Nick and Carol (Starry) Rescenete, he was born Nov. 28, 1981, in Indiana.
Jeff was a 2000 graduate of Indiana High School. He was employed for 21 years by Penn United Technology as a team leader.
He was a member of the Two Lick Lake Association and the Indiana Bow and Gun Club.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, target shooting, camping and sitting around the campfire. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and was the best uncle ever to his niece and three nephews.
Surviving are his parents, Nick and Carol Rescenete; his sister, Tammy and her fiancé, Jason Lightbody; and a brother, Michael and his wife, Katie; niece, Ashley Hite; and nephews, Hunter Hite and Landon and Logan Rescenete.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.