Jeffrey J. “Jeff” Altmeyer, 60, of Kittanning, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Jeff was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Warren and recently celebrated his 60th birthday.
He was loved very much by his family and the many friends he made through his trailer business and his love of both the team roping and standard bred racing worlds. He recently marked 30 years of marriage with his wife, Terri, which they celebrated on the “first Saturday in December at the NFR in Las Vegas.” Together, they raised three kids: Joey (wife, Naysa), Ashleigh (husband, Devin) and Nick (wife, Jasmine). He was a dedicated grandfather to Ryan, Tyson and Lucy and was anticipating the arrival of a fourth grandchild in February 2022.
Jeff was an avid horseman who loved team roping, harness racing and participating in rodeo as both a contestant and organizer of the Fort Armstrong Championship Rodeo over the last 25 years. The rodeo benefited the local horse park, Fort Armstrong Horseman’s Association and other local charities. Jeff was highly respected in the horse trailer industry which he was a part of for over 45 years.
His lifelong passion was managing/owning his family trailer sales business, Altmeyer’s Trailer Sales Inc., alongside his mother, Barbara Freehling (Willie Freehling) and his son, Joey. His brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Shelley Altmeyer, shared his passion by managing/owning Altmeyer’s Western Wear. He is also survived by his former wife and Nick’s mother, Laura Stiles, of Barnegat, N.J.; and numerous other family members.
Services will be private at Jeff’s request.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations in his name to charities in which he supported: Fort Armstrong Horseman’s Association, https://www.crooked creekhorsepark.com or Pacing for the Cure, https://pacingforthecure.org
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send a condolence to Jeffrey’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.