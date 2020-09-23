Jeffrey Lynn Shetter, 68, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at West Penn Hospital.
He was born on March 1, 1952, in Pittsburgh, to James Edward Shetter Sr. and Virgillia Bennett Shetter.
Jeffrey was a retired from Nuverra Water Solutions, where he worked as a truck driver.
He loved fishing and working on anything he could get his hands on.
He was a jack-of-all-trades who was always helping people.
He will be remembered as a very kind-hearted person.
Surviving are his daughters, Jessica, Stacey, Amanda and Casidhe; son, Cory; sister, Judy; brothers Edward and Jerry; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim.
Private funeral services were held by the family and were handled by the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., Ford City.