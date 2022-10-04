Jeffrey Paul Merriman, 44, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
The son of Donald and Pauline (Kline) Merriman Sr., he was born March 3, 1978, in Indiana.
Jeff was a 1996 graduate of Elderton High School and a 2002 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in criminology. He was a member of St. Thomas More Parish.
During his life, Jeff had been employed for 12 years by the Elderton Corner Convenience Store and afterward by The Indiana Gazette.
Jeff was the kind of man that could make friends easily. For a hobby, he collected high school yearbooks, baseball cards and sports memorabilia. He was a special fan of Larry Bird and also followed the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He was involved for 24 years with the local Relay for Life. Jeff will be remembered as a loving husband, father and stepdad.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Evelyn (Schloemer) Merriman; children, Evelyn Pauline Merriman and Anthony Michael Handa; siblings, Brenda Merriman, Cindy (Todd) Cornish, Donald (Gloribell) Merriman Jr., Ed Merriman, Robert (Heather) Merriman and Larry (Connie) Merriman; nephews, Duncan Merriman-Mendez and Evan Cornish; and nieces, Elizabeth (Zane) Clowser, Fiorella Merriman-Mendez and Hannah, Olivia and Teagan Merriman.
Preceding Jeff in death were his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Thomas More University Parish.
Interment in St. Bernard Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Relay for Life, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, in the name of Relay for Life, Ford City.