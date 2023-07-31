Jeffrey Scott Edwards, 63, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Jan. 17, 1960, in Indiana, he was the son of Lewis H. Edwards Jr. and Marjorie Jean (Long) Stadtmiller.
A 1978 graduate of Indiana High School, Jeff worked for R&P Coal Company and later for Red Oak Embroidery.
He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time at the cabin on the farm, hunting, fishing and spending time with his beloved dog, Cinder.
Jeff will be remembered with love by his brothers, Chris (Jill) Edwards, of Indiana, and John (Julie) Edwards, of Johnstown; his three nieces, Brooke, Carley and Kate Edwards; and his girlfriend, Lisa Myers.
Jeff’s family would like to offer special thanks to lifelong friends Susie Lenevich and Michael Reilly.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received by the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.