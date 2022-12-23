Jeffrey Wilson Rankin, 62, of Atwood, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born on July 23, 1960, to Donald and Irene (Yount) Rankin in Butler.
Jeffrey worked as a co-owner/operator of Rankin’s Auto Wrecking in Atwood. He cherished time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Jeff also enjoyed watching NASCAR, building Lego kits and fishing.
Jeffrey is survived by his two daughters, Kayla (Codi) Evans, of Atwood, and Katie Rankin (Roy), of Elderton; son, Daniel Rankin (Traci), of New Florence; grandchildren, Wyatt and Libbi Evans, Emerson Rankin and baby Jordyn, expected in a few days; three sisters, Donna (Larry) Boyer, of Decatur, Ill.; Sally (James) Jewart, of Atwood; and Cathy (James) Hankinson, of Atwood; and two brothers, Gary (Leora) Rankin, of Atwood, and Donald (Sheila) Rankin, of Creekside.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Angel De La Cruz officiating.
Burial will take place in Atwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Atwood Presbyterian Church, 124 W. Indiana St., Rural Valley, PA 16249.
Online condolences can be given at www.carsonboyer.com.