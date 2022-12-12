Jennie Fay (Murdick) Cochran, 81, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Clair Murdick and Elizabeth (Barr) Murdick, she was born June 21, 1941, in Brush Valley Township.
She had worked at Blairsville Machine, Sewing Factory, Blairsville, Hecks and Montgomery Ward. She enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, knitting, crocheting, spending time with her family and being a GiGi. Fay was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Homer City.
She is survived by two daughters, Lori Rizer and husband Ron, of Blairsville, and Christina Shilling and husband David, of Indiana; a son, Shawn Cochran and his partner, Eric Burdette, of Summerville, S.C.; grandchildren, Robert Rizer and wife Kayla, of Blairsville; James Rizer and wife Courtney, of Blairsville; Williem Rizer, of Lexington, Ky.; Samantha Goss and husband Devin, of Marion Center; and Tyler Shilling and girlfriend Breanna Sokol, of Indiana; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Jace, Zoey, Adren and Kamden; three brothers, Gilbert Murdick and wife Alice, of Erie; Charles Thomas Murdick and Joan Kavatec of Creekside; and Randy Murdick and wife Vicki, of Potosi, Mo.; two sisters, Rita Lawson, of Schuylkill Haven, and Minta Livengood, of Saltsburg; a special friend, Joe Caugherty, of Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. “Red” Cochran in 2019, and brother Donald Barr.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Homer City. Pastor Stephen Bond will officiate.
Interment will be held in the Brush Valley Lutheran Cemetery, Brush Valley.