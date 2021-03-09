Jennie L. Wincek

Jennie Louise Wincek, 82, of Homer City, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Harmony at State College.
Born Oct. 17, 1938, in Avonmore, she was the daughter of Charles and Inez (Tedeschi) Sontag.
On Jan. 9, 1960, she married John H. “Sonny” Wincek, who preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2017.
She is survived by four children, James Wincek and wife Laurie, of Millstone, N.J., Beth Maday and husband Randy, of Alexandria, Va., Ronald Wincek and wife Dawn, of State College, and Rick Wincek and his companion, Donielle O’Brien, of Dunkirk, Md.; seven grandchildren, Jenna Beth Wincek, Luke Maday and companion Rakeb Teshome, Adrienne Maday, Courteney Rager and husband Neil, Amber, Madison and Hayley Wincek; four great-grandchildren, Grace and Phoebe Maday and Kenzie and Cory Rager.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Cory Wincek, on Nov. 15, 2009.
She earned a degree as a registered nurse from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, in 1959. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in 1987 from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in elementary education. Jennie Lou was the co-owner and operator of the City Cafe, Homer City, alongside her husband, Sonny. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lucerne Mines.
Jennie Lou enjoyed reading, cooking and watching the Hallmark Channel for happy endings. She and her husband would adopt and care for stray cats. She enjoyed driving family and friends to doctor appointments.
A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum, Indiana. The family would like to thank the staff of Harmony at State College, Medi Home Hospice and Nittany Valley Medical Associates for the care they provided to Jennie Lou.
Memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 341 North Science Park Road, Suite 207, State College, PA 16803.
