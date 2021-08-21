Jennifer Patterson, 33, of Clymer, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
She was born May 26, 1988, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter to Joseph Welty and Phyllis Murphy.
She married James Patterson on June 3, 2006, in Clymer.
Surviving are her husband, James; three daughters, Isabella, Michelle and Mikayla Patterson; her mother, Phyllis; stepdad, George Miller; three siblings, Bobby Murphy, Elizabeth Murphy and Joey Welty; stepbrother, Fred Miller; in-laws, Joatta and Clayton Patterson; five brothers-in-law, William, Timothy, Frank, Ricky and Dennis Patterson; and several nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Murphy; and grandmothers Ellen Belle Murphy and Sally Nelson.
Jennifer was a 2006 graduate of Penns Manor High School. She enjoyed watching "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital." She especially loved spending time with kids at the park and dancing with them.
Friends will be received Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will take place at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family may be made to Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, 15714.