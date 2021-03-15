Jennifer S. Mihoerck, 56, of Alverda, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Aug. 23, 1964, she was the daughter of Donald and Sandra (Johnson) Burley.
She was preceded in death by her father, and her loving husband, David Mihoerck, who died Aug. 8, 2018.
She is survived by her mother, of Northern Cambria; daughter, Alexis Rose Mihoerck, Alverda; and brother, Christian (Chaleise) Burley, North Carolina; nieces, Madison and Anna Burley; and nephew, Conner Burley; also several nieces and nephews of the Mihoerck family.
Jennifer was a 1983 graduate of Penns Manor High School.
She was formerly employed as a day care aide for Indiana County. She loved all babies, children and animals.
Jennifer enjoyed crafts, needle point and making personalized holiday cards to send to family and friends.
Spending time with her daughter and family was always her priority.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time service at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, with Pastor Loren Marshall officiating.
Jennifer cherished life and the ability to help others, she was an organ donor to continue helping those in need.