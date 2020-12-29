Jerome 'Jerry' V. Roscoe

Jerome “Jerry” Victor Roscoe, 82, of Derry, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born on April 29, 1938, in Whitney, he was the son of Victor Paul Roscoe and Cecelia Frances (Sincosky) Roscoe.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville.
Jerry was the former owner of Latrobe Feed and Supply and most recently worked in sales at Murray Auto & Electric, Delmont. He was a member of the Eagles Post 01188 and the Touchdown Club, both of Latrobe, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved golfing and going to the casinos with his daughter.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Pezek, Derry, and Karen Horner and husband Scott, Ligonier; grandchildren, Blaise Pezek and wife Amanda, Latrobe, Gary Steck and companion Stephanie, Derry, and Abby and Emmie Horner; great-grandchild, Arianna Steck; brother, Edward Roscoe and wife Sis, Latrobe; and special friend, Helen E. Marshall, Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. A funeral service will immediately follow. The Rev. Mark Heckman will officiate.
Masks will be required in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice,
Interment will take place in the Twin Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Delmont.