Jerome K. “Jerry” Drenkhahn, 72, of Rural Valley, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in Philadelphia, to Emil F. and Elizabeth H. (Bromely) Drenkhahn.
Jerry was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gastown. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. Jerry enjoyed living in the country and being on the farm.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 42 years, Maxine Drenkhahn; his son, Kenneth E. (Michele) Drenkhahn and grandson, Landon, of Rural Valley; daughter, Nuvada (Kevin) Drenkhahn and grandson, Brandon, of Lansdale; stepchildren, Charity (Larry) Meyer, of Shelocta; Norman (Trudy) Stear, of Spring Church; Faith (Norman) Anderson, of Indiana; and Eric Stear, of Summersville, W.Va.; step-grandchildren, Amber Stear, of Greensburg; Tonya Hileman, of Shelocta; Hope (Matthew) Smith, of Shelocta; Chelsey (Dalton) Reau, of Hadley; Brandi Heron, of North Carolina; Larry Heron, of Indiana; Jenna (Mason) Bishop, of West Virginia; Shayla Stear, of West Virginia; Maria (Scott) Dix, of West Virginia; and Olivia Stear, of West Virginia; and four great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by siblings Judy Digiovanni, of Norristown; Donald (Debbie) Drenkhahn, of Sellersville; Connie Donlon, of Quakertown; Debbi Ingallis (Ken), of Rock Hill; and Barry (Sherry) Drenkhahn, of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Georgine Davidheiser, of Telford; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cortney Drenkhahn; a sister, Betty Davidheiser; four brothers-in-law, Al Donlon, Harry DiGivanni, Gene Davidheiser and Wayne Miller; a niece, Tracy Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Harper Smith.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Christ Lutheran Church, 205 Gastown Road, Shelocta, with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Wier, STS, officiating.
Interment will follow at Elderton Cemetery, Elderton, where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
