Jerry Franklin Longwell, 78, of Kittanning, went home to the Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022. He was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Tarentum.
Jerry was the son of Harry Franklin and Thelma Longwell, of Shelocta. He was a 1961 graduate of Elderton High School. He received both bachelor’s and master’s from Penn State University. Jerry married Patricia (Swope) on Aug. 5, 1967.
Jerry was committed to the land and conservation of natural resources. He began his career teaching Vocational Agriculture at Redbank Valley High School, in New Bethlehem, and continued this legacy by volunteering with the Armstrong County Conservation District, Armstrong Conservancy, Allegheny Valley Land Trust and Penn State Cooperative Extension.
He completed his career at Lenape Technical School as the Co-Op coordinator, helping hundreds of students successfully enter the workforce. He was the advisor for the Lenape chapter of SkillsUSA, or “VICA” as he often called it, also managing the State House of Delegates. In retirement, Jerry evaluated technical schools across Pennsylvania for the Department of Education.
In addition to his commitment to conservation, Jerry was an active member of the Plumcreek Church of the Brethren in Shelocta, serving in many leadership roles. Jerry was a member of the Elderton Lions Club, serving as secretary and treasurer for many years.
Everything Jerry did became a family affair. He was a judo instructor at the YMCA, and his boys always were the students. When his four sons joined scouting, Jerry was a leader in the troop. Jerry’s involvement in 4-H spanned three generations, a 4-H member, a club leader for his sons and a mentor and supporter for his granddaughters.
Jerry was a member and Past Patron of the Kittanning Chapter #277 of Eastern Star, most recently holding the position of Grand Sentinel for the PA OES in 2021-22.
Jerry loved to work the farm, spend time with family and take lots of photos, cheer on Penn State during football games and maintain his collection of Farmall tractors.
Jerry will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia Longwell, of Kittanning; a sister, Arlene Longwell, of Shelocta; children Eric (Kristine) Longwell, of Shelocta, Mark (Elizabeth) Longwell, of Homer City, Paul (Beth) Longwell, of Martinsburg, and Dale (Hope) Longwell, of Geneva, Ind.; and grandchildren Berea, Anna, Samuel, Joshua, Benjamin, Abigail, Daniel, Laura, Theodore, Isabelle and Olivia.
Jerry was passionate about many different community organizations; in memory of Jerry, please make a donation to an organization that is meaningful to you.
Family and friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, where a Lions service will be held at 3 p.m. and an Eastern Star service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Plumcreek Church of the Brethren, 3087 Dutch Run Road, Shelocta, with Pastor Jeff Fackler officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jerry’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.