Jerry J. Nesbit, 80, of Marchand, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 1, 1941, to Joseph Franklin and Hazel Bertha (Deabenderfer) Nesbit, in Indiana.
Jerry was raised in Creekside and graduated from Marion Center High School in 1959, where he was a member of Future Farmers of America. After graduation, he attended Penn State and took courses on testing milk. Once he completed the courses, Jerry would test 57 herds a month for more than seven years. While testing milk, he helped his father raise Christmas trees. He married Karen Jane Holby on April 12, 1962.
Jerry was a dairy farmer at heart. In November 1966, he moved to Marchand to begin his dairy farm, milking 52 Holstein cows and farming 184 acres, which grew into farming 500 acres and milking over 110 Holsteins. Jerry served on the Indiana County Board of Directors for AG Choice and also served on the Farm Credit board of directors for three years. He loved his John Deere tractors and won plowing contests as well as tractor pulls.
He is survived by his wife, Karen J. (Holby) Nesbit, of Marchand; three daughters, Beth Huber and husband Karl, Frederick, Md.; Jody London and husband Jim, Punxsutawney; and Brenda Homan, Valier; grandchildren, Kira Huber, Charleston, S.C.; Alex Huber and wife Brenna, Martinsburg, W.Va.; Justin London and wife Brittney, Punxsutawney; and Jordan London and significant other, Amber Zanella, Punxsutawney; two great-grandchildren, Emmalyn Rose London and Arthur Jenson London; and a brother, Larry L. Nesbit and wife Sandy, Mansfield; a sister-in-law, Donna Durant and husband Jim, Blairsville; a niece, Tracey Galasso, Blairsville; and a nephew, Jimmy Durant, Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brett A. Nesbit; and a son-in-law, Bradley J. Homan.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
