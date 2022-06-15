Jerry J. Suman, 84, of New Alexandria, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Brenizer, to Eli and Anna (Robosky) Suman.
Jerry was retired from Torrance State Hospital and a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie (Hornock) Suman in 2020, and a brother, John Metala.
He is survived by a daughter, Marcy Whirlow (David), of Greensburg; sons, Mark Suman, of New Alexandria, and Michael Suman, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Danny and Mikey Whirlow, of Greensburg; one brother, Ronald Suman (Patty); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. with Fr. Richard Ulam and Msgr. Larry Kiniry as concelebrants. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To send an online condolence, please visit www. newhousefuneralhome.com.