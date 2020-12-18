Jerry L. Helmick

Jerry Lee Helmick, 69, of Armagh, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Born Feb. 9, 1951, in Lewis County, W.Va., he was the son of Ray Warner and Rosella Maxine (Woodson) Helmick. Jerry graduated from Lewis County High School in Weston, W.Va., in 1970. Jerry worked for The West Virginia Glass Plant in Weston and at Weston State Hospital before starting for Halliburton in Weston, W.Va., in 1980. While at Halliburton Services, he became a service supervisor, and in 1999 he transferred to Halliburton in Homer City, where he worked as a dispatcher until he retired in 2003.
On Sept. 25, 1982, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Lissette Matheny Helmick. In addition to his wife, he is survived by siblings Charles Warner Helmick and Dale Richard Helmick, both of Blacksburg, Va., Patricia Ann Carlton and significant other Larry Hoover, of Buckhannon, W.Va., John Ray Helmick and wife Heidi, Dana Allen Helmick, of Crestview Manor, all of Jane Lew, W.Va., Brenda Sue Helmick and her partner and Carol Helmick, all of Fairmont, W.Va.; and his many nieces and nephews and their families. He was surrounded by the love of many friends.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his nephews, Steven Ray Helmick and Dana Ray Helmick.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with an eulogy by R. Neil Killen.
Only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.
Friends will be received at the Hardman Family Funeral Home, Weston, W.Va., on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and a private family funeral will follow with Pastor J. R. Dean officiating assisted by Thomas Matheney. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jane Lew, W.Va.
The Stuart Funeral Home Armagh and the Hardman Family Funeral Home, Weston, W.Va. are in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com or www.hardmanfamilyfuneralhome.com.