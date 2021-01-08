Jerry Mosshart Rippel died on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Dover, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 1931, to George Victor Rippel and Katharine Elizabeth Mosshart. Jerry attended Ohio State University, where he served in the U.S. Naval ROTC and graduated in 1954 as a metallurgical engineer. Jerry went to work for Westinghouse in Blairsville, where he met his future wife. In 1958 he married Patricia Louise Black, who survives him. Jerry worked at Latrobe Steel Company for over 30 years and was manager of quality control when he retired.
After living in Blairsville for 38 years, Jerry and Pat relocated to Sun City Center, Fla., where he pursued his passions for golf and bridge and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Until three years ago, Jerry enjoyed golfing several times a week with his golf buddies. He was a member of the Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center, where he achieved the rank of Ruby Life Master and served as a director. Jerry and Pat were avid travelers and saw much of the world while teaching and directing bridge on cruise ships, which they did for 12 years. He was a devoted volunteer for Samaritan Services and Sun City Center Security Patrol for many years.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, Jerry is survived by son, Dan Rippel, of Chicago, Ill., and daughter, Laura Maxwell, and her husband Mace, of Panama City Beach, Fla.; along with his grandchildren, Kaitlin Rippel, Ben Rippel and his wife, Gabrielle, and Tyler Rippel.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret, George Jr. and Josephine.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, P.O. MBC-FOUND, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or Sun City Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.
Arrangements are by Sun City Center Funeral Home, (813) 634-9900. A memorial service will be held at a later date.