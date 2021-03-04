Jerry P. Solar, 71, of Homer City, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Born April 6, 1949, in Arnold, he was the son of Simon Solar and Pauline (Miskech).
He is survived by his brothers, Simon Solar, of Arnold, Al Solar and family, of Tarentum, and William Solar and family, of Kinna, Sweden; daughter, Sarah Johnson (son-in-law, James); and granddaughter, Elizabeth Johnson, of Brunswick, Md.
Jerry worked for R&P Coal and Northwest Saving Bank.
Since retiring he was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption, Knights of Columbus and volunteered at the Homer City Library. He was an avid gardener, cook, and cherished the time he spent with his friends and family.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Homer City Library, or simply observe a Lenten meal in his memory.