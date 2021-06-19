Jesse Dalton Simms Jr., 56, of Homer City, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was a son of Jesse Dalton and Mary Eleanor (Fritz) Simms and was born Sept. 14, 1964, in Mount Pleasant.
Jesse was an SAL member of the American Legion Post No. 493 and a member of the American Legion Riders. He enjoyed hunting, turkey shoots, shooting his bow, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends. Jesse loved guns and shooting, was competitive by nature and always competed in turkey shoots at local clubs.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Michelle (Joseph M. Jr.) Shimko, and their three children, all of Homer City; his son, John Michael (Taylor) Mardis, and daughter, Arabella Marie Mardis, Camp Lejeune, N.C.; his brothers Scott Allen Simms, Mark Anthony Simms, Bill William Simms, Randal Lee Simms and Keith Phillip Simms; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Elizabeth Simms-Fulmer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to make a donation or to sign the online guestbook.