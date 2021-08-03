Jessica M. Dernus

Jessica Marie Dernus, 34, of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Aug. 14, 1986, in Indiana, the daughter of James Mannion and Nancy Marie (Serafin) Snyder.
Jessica graduated from Elderton High School and was currently working for Denny’s restaurant. Jessica enjoyed boating and camping with her family.
Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Avery M. Dernus and Hudson H. Dernus, both at home; her stepfather, Orvil J. “O.J.” Snyder II, of King of Prussia; her maternal grandparents, Albert and Joann Serafin, of Elderton; her paternal grandmother, Rose Mannion, of Indiana; her boyfriend, Matthew Prestia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jessica was preceded in death by her parents and her paternal grandparents, Orvil J. Snyder Sr. and Barbra R. (Ours) Snyder.
Friends and family will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral liturgy at 10 a.m. Friday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Father Tage Danielson as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, cards and condolences may be mailed to Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, PO Box 997, Kittanning, PA 16201.
A rite of committal service will take place at Elderton Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
