Jettrude A. Shirley, 96, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of Benjamin F. and Hazel (Glassford) Stake, she was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Brush Valley.
Jetty was a member of Indiana Alliance Church. She dedicated her life to her faith in Jesus and her family. Her awards included a home that was generally filled with neighborhood kids and a yard that sported a well-worn baseball diamond and an assortment of ramshackle lean-to “club houses” as well as the lives of numerous children touched by her kindness in Sunday School and VBS.
Jetty is survived by her children, Gerald (Linda) Shirley Jr. and Carolyn (Daniel) Osborne; grandchildren, Stephen (Amanda) Osborne and Danielle (Mark) McCaskey; great-grandchildren, Luke B. McCaskey and Bethany M. McCaskey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jetty in death were her parents and her husband, Gerald L. Shirley Sr., whom she wed Dec. 17, 1949.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with funeral arrangements. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Burial in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Family Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, #3000, Indiana, PA 15701, or to St. Andrew’s Village, 1155 Indian Springs Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
