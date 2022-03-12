Jill M. Miller

Jill Marie Miller, 49, of Homer City, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her residence.
She was the daughter of Andrew and Janne (Huntington) Aruskevicius and was born May 19, 1972, in Rochester, N.Y.
She had the brightest smile and the loudest laugh that warmed you. You couldn’t help but laugh with her. No matter how bad a situation was, she was able to find the humor in the details to make you smile. She cared deeply for others, “would give the shirt off her back,” and was willing to go without so others could have. She was a safe space for all around her.
Everywhere she went her camera was always with her, even on horseback. Whether it was nature scenes or candid photos she was always taking pictures. She enjoyed crafting of all sorts, especially around the holidays, often making wreaths and other decorations for her tree. She also enjoyed crochet and coloring.
She is survived by her daughter, Corrina Miller, Indiana; her son, Cory Miller, Homer City; her daughter, Lindsay Buzzard, Indiana; and her son, Logan Williams, Homer City. She is also survived by her brothers, Andrew Aruskevicius Jr. and wife Lindsay, Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Brian Aruskevicius and wife Cecilia, Wichita, Kan. Her nieces and nephews, Chase, Jack, Sam and Mary Halligan, also survive her. Jill left behind many “unofficial,” but loved, children.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janne (Huntington) Aruskevicius; maternal grandmother, Elsie “Gaku” Keller Huntington; her paternal grandparents, Josephine and Andrew Aruskevicius,; her mother-in-law, Shirley Ann Miller; and her father-in-law, Gary Lee Miller.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
