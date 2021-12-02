Jillian M. Butler

Jillian Marie Butler, 39, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Jillian was the daughter of Daniel G. and Linda M. (Work) Butler, born May 20, 1982.
She is survived by her mother, Linda, and sister, Jamie (Jason) Carnahan, of Indiana. Jillian was the proud aunt of Chase and Camryn Carnahan and great-aunt to Maverick Carnahan. Also surviving are her aunts, Patricia (Tim) Carlen and Pamela (Walt) Sutcavage; and cousins Paul and Samantha Sutcavage and Hunter Carlen.
Jillian was preceded in death by her loving father, Daniel G. Butler, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jillian enjoyed baking and exercising. She loved her family and her dog, Baylee.
Per the family’s request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of Jillian’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.