Joan A. DeCarlo, 94, of Homer City, passed away peacefully at Beacon Ridge on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. She was the daughter of Paul and Mary Porch and was born Sept. 10, 1928.
Joan worked at Penn Traffic for 20 years. She loved her job and working with the public. Her home was her castle.
She was a wonderful mother and loving wife who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was well-loved. She will be sorely missed by many.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Fred DeCarlo, of Homer City; her daughter, Karen Walker, of Lucernemines; her grandchildren, Scott Swanlek, of Indiana, and Brian Swanlek, of Indiana; and her brother, Robert Porch, of Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Mary E. Swanlek; her sisters Helen, Irene, Elizabeth and Mary; and brothers John, Paul, Louis and Joe.
My father and I would like to extend a sincere thank you to all family and special friends who were extremely supportive throughout my mother’s illness.
As per Joan’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Association.
The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., of Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook or make a donation to the Alzheimer Association in Joan’s name.