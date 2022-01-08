Joan C. Elliott

Joan Carol (Misko) Elliott, of Newtown, Conn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 30, 1945, in Jefferson County, Carol was the daughter of John and Margaret (Stapleton) Misko from Indiana.
Carol was a food service professional her entire life. A restaurateur for many years, she owned Carol’s Café in Cherry Tree, The Sitting Duck and The Smoke House Restaurant, near Daytona Beach, Fla. She also owned a consignment shop called Carol’s Something Old, Something New, in Clymer. She lived in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and Connecticut.
Carol moved to Newtown in 2013 and began working for George and Argero Hamilakis at the Dodgingtown Market and Deli, where she was a fixture behind the deli counter for more than seven years. When Carol developed cancer a few years ago, those who knew her from the deli were particularly important to her and helpful in her life. We are grateful for the support they provided her.
Carol had a giving heart, often going beyond her means to give gifts to family, animal welfare organizations and Toys for Tots. An animal lover, she particularly loved cats, moving to Newtown accompanied by nine cats.
Carol was predeceased by her beloved husband of 31 years, Jack Elliott, and her granddaughter, Alexis Mauri.
She was the loving mother of two sons, Robert Mauri and his wife, Julie, of Newtown, and Michael Mauri, of Avondale, Ariz. She leaves behind six grandchildren, Christina, Anthony, Cali, Ellie, Jaclyn and Stella. Carol also leaves behind her last two dearly loved cats, Sugar and Sissy.
Friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, between 5 and 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St, Newtown, Conn. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a donation to Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org or a charity of their choice.