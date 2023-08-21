Joan D. (Farmery) Sunderlin, 65, of Burnside, passed away at her home Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Vern “Red” S. and L. Jane (Fetterman) Farmery, she was born Nov. 21, 1957, in Punxsutawney.
Joan married Barry L. Sunderlin on Jan. 21, 1978. They shared more than 45 years of marriage and raised their three sons: twins Justin and Shawn, and Alec, together.
A much loved wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband, Barry, of Burnside; her two sons: Shawn M. Sunderlin and wife, Rebecca, of Pittsburgh, and Alec J. Sunderlin and wife, Shawna, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren: Tanner Sunderlin and fiancée Emily and Charlotte, Claire and Amelia Sunderlin; and two great-grandchildren: Easton and Everett Sunderlin.
Also surviving are her sister, Sherry E. Trimble and husband, Norman “Roy,” of Glen Campbell, and brother, Gary D. Farmery and wife, Diana, of Cherry Tree.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Justin M. Sunderlin, on May 8, 1999.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale. Interment will at Thompson Cemetery, Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the American Cancer Society.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Joan’s guestbook and share a condolence message.
