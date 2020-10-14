Joan Davis

Joan (Anderson) Davis, 82, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at home.
She was born July 4, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of Herbert and Margaret (Rudolph) Anderson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 55 years, Carl Dean Davis Sr.; her daughters, Dr. Wendy Dar and Lisa Howell; her brother- and sister-in-law, Gerald (Betty) Anderson; and a nephew, Dale Anderson.
She was a member of Church of the Brethren, Greensburg, Koninia Karolers, Alwine Civic Center and the Indiana County Humane Society. She enjoyed gardening and had a love of animals, leaving behind her beloved dog Cash.
She is survived by her children, Carl D. (Stephanie) Davis Jr. and Eric (Brenda) Davis, both of Greensburg; sons-in-law, Ron Howell, of Export, and Barak Dar, of Minnesota; grandchildren, Maya, Candace, Kelli, Lisa, Talia, Brynne, Laural and Zackary; and a nephew, Alan Anderson, of Texas.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the William Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Stephen W. Parfitt officiating.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, PA 15601 or Animal Friends Society, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697.
The family would like to give a special thanks to A.J., Amy, Jan, Cindy, all additional care providers, Senior Helpers and Grane Hospice.
