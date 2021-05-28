Joan E. Boske, 91, of Homer City, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 24, 1929, to Natale and Theresa (Arone) Pellegrene. She was born, raised, and lived her entire life on Mazza Street.
Joan was a graduate of Homer City High School and worked a variety of jobs, but her passion was to be a good wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines, and participated in the church Auxiliary. Joan was an active member of Meals on Wheels and AARP.
On June 1, 1957, she married her husband, Thomas, and they spent 63 years together and raised two children.
Surviving are her husband; a sister, Marie Gezich, of Jackson, Mich.; son Thomas (Vicki), of Indiana; daughter Joan (Thomas) Wilden, of Homer City; grandchildren Leah (David Buchner), Jason, Justin, Matthew (Monica) Wilden, and Nathan Wilden; great-grandson Easton Wilden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and the following brothers, Thomas, John, Joseph and Fred Pellegrene.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in Homer City. A blessing service will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site. Interment to follow at St. Bernard’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, to which Joan was an active donor. Special thanks to VNA of Indiana County for their assistance.
