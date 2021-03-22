Joan I. Townsend

Joan I. (Schaeffer) Townsend, of South Bend Township, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Shady Plain, where she had been living since October 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Burrell Township, Pa., the daughter of Harry L. and Elsie I. (Riggle) Schaeffer.
Joan was a resident of South Bend, since 1960, when she married Robert L. Townsend on Aug. 5, 1960. She worked for 30 years for Penn Needle Art Co., retiring in 2003 when they closed. Prior to that, she worked at the former Reefer’s restaurant in Shelocta as nightshift waitress. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and watching the hummingbirds and other birds at her many feeders. She also enjoyed going to casinos and collecting Fenton Cat figurines.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving daughter, Debbie (Townsend) Jamison and husband, Barry, of Shady Plain; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Townsend, of Shady Plain; four step-grandchildren, Veronica Vukmanic and husband, John, of Stafford, Va.; John Frank Kunkle Jr. and wife, Nikki, of Girty; Wendy Kunkle and husband, Joe Yusko, of Monroeville; and Charlotte Hewitt and husband, Justin, of Cranberry Township; 10 step-great-grandchildren, Kenny, Matt and Lexi Vukmanic, Alex, Kylee, and Josh Kunkle, Aidan and Logan Yusko, and Marshall and Deacon Hewitt; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Schaeffer, of Burrell Township; Vivian Schaeffer, of Elderton; Barbara Goldstrom, of New Kensington; and Karen Townsend, of Dayton; a brother-in-law, Donald Townsend and wife, Inez, of Shelocta; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
Also a special thanks to her caregivers that helped out, Tammy, Patty and Maggie.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Robert Leland “Bobby Lee” Townsend, who died Dec. 5, 2014; a son, Richard L. Townsend, who died July 9, 2014; her father-in-law, Robert S., and mother-in-law, Janet (Smith) Townsend; two brothers, Harry “Jun” Schaeffer, who died February 2020, and Kenneth E. Schaeffer, who died February 2021; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Goldstrom and Ronald Townsend.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Thomas C. Spiker officiating.
Burial will be in South Bend Cemetery.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home.
To leave a condolence for Joan’s family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.