Joan L. Baker

Joan Lucille (Piper) Baker, 87, of Indiana (formerly of Blairsville), passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Earl J. and Ida (Clark) Piper, she was born Oct. 19, 1933, in Cokeville.
Joan graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1952. She worked as a bookkeeper and was the Blairsville tax collector for 20 years.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Blairsville, and was the church treasurer for many years. She was also a member of the Senior Citizens Bowling League in Latrobe.
Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Raymond F. “Andy” Baker, whom she married July 25, 1953; six children, Ronald Baker (Lois), of Brush Valley; Margie Kistler (Denny), of Blairsville; Michael Baker (Karen), of Indiana; Timothy Baker (Nellie), of Stafford, Va.; Matthew Baker (Elinor), of Latrobe; and Amy Miller (John), of Dover; 13 grandchildren, Jason Baker, Justin Baker, Jacqueline Komer, Jenelle Canon, Joshua Kistler, Aaron Baker, Nathan Baker, Kaylin Baker, Timothy Baker, Alan Baker, Andrea Kahlid, Jessie Albertson and A.J. Miller; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Ryan Kistler and Adam Baker; a great-grandson, Nathan Baker; and 17 siblings.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Ronnie C. Morris Sr. officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
