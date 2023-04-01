Joan (Langham) Eckenroad, 82, of Indiana, passed away at her home Friday, March 31, 2023.
A daughter of Rollins and Suzanna (Fair) Langham, Joan was born March 4, 1941, in Clymer.
Joan retired from VNA Hospice as a home healthcare aide. She enjoyed fishing, sewing and crafting, but above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially baking cookies with them. Joan was a member of various card clubs and was a former member of the Sweet Adaline’s Singing Group.
She is survived by a son, Darren Eckenroad and wife Bonnie, of Indiana; a daughter, Melissa Hippchen and husband Brian, of Plum; two grandchildren: Mercedes Hippchen and Lexus Eckenroad and husband Jacob; great-grandchild Iris; and a brother, John “Jack” Langham, of New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Wayne Eckenroad; siblings: Frank, Clyde, Twila, Nancy, Delores and Anna Mae; and her grandson, Tyler Eckenroad.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor John Sykes officiating. Interment will be in Sample Run Cemetery.
The family has entrusted services to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
