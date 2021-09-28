Joan M. (Neil) Kowaleski, 87, of Hollidaysburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Haida Healthcare.
She was born on March 29, 1934, in Tyrone and was the daughter of Francis and Christine (Barroner) Neil.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Eugene R. Kowaleski; a son, Thomas and wife Sandra, of Indiana; four grandchildren, Scott Loop, Edward Kowaleski and wife Abigail, Christine and Alexandra Kowaleski; and two great-grandchildren, Camden and Wyatt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Julie Loop; and a sister, Mary Anne Neil.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg.