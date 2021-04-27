Joan M. Palmer

Joan Marie Palmer, 82, of Apollo, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at St. Andrews Village.
She was the daughter of Joseph and Catherine Yanci and was born July 10, 1938, in Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joan was a member of St. James Parish and was retired as a high school custodian. She enjoyed playing bingo, loved conversation and enjoyed other peoples company.
She is survived by her children, Allen Palmer, Carneys Point, N.J., Greg and Beth (Dilick) Palmer, Avonmore and Doug and Stacy (Meyer) Palmer, Apollo; her grandchildren, Justin and Kyleigh Palmer, Beaver Falls, Bo Palmer, West Mifflin, Brian Palmer, Texas, Brandon Palmer, Apollo, Devin Palmer, Avonmore and Coltin Rosenberger, Apollo.
She is also survived by her siblings, Jimmy and Sandy Yanci, Cortland, Ohio, Clara and Vince Lazor, Coral, Joseph and Christine Yanci, Manassas, Va., and Kathy Yanci and Bill Rowe, Coral. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Due to the pandemic private visitation and funeral services will be held at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Interment will be in the St. Francis Cemetery.