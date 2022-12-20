Heaven has gained an angel. Joan Marie (Davis) Reese, a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and member of the Second Baptist Church, of Blairsville, under the shepherd, Pastor Ronnie C. Morris Sr., received her crown and went home to be with her Jesus on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Her journey began on Sept. 8, 1941. Joan, known as “Sally” to many, lived in Josephine with her grandmother and grandfather, Marie and James Davis, until she graduated from Blairsville Senior High School. After graduation she ventured to Pittsburgh, where she worked at the radio station, WAMO, under the DJ and radio host “Porky Chedwick.” Unbeknownst to her, the postal worker dropping off the mail at the station would someday be the man she would spend her life with and raise a family. On Sept. 5, 1964, Joan married her true love, Monroe Reese, and would celebrate that love for 58 years.
Joan raised four daughters, Diane, Leslie, Beverly and Jacquelyn, in the house she made a home. The little girl that was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up and would always answer “a mommy” fulfilled her heart’s desire of being a mother, but she was so much more to us and everyone she met.
Joan was beautiful. She could stop traffic and did, but only one man stole her heart, and that was Monroe. She was a wife and mother, a doctor, lawyer, nurse, chef, judge and jury, teacher and fireman. She had to be a fireman because Monroe had moments when a fire would get a little out of control and she had to intervene.
She was truly a virtuous woman, who rose early in the morning to begin the day to care for her family. She loved with all her heart and soul. Her laugh was contagious, her touch was gentle, kind and loving. Her words were wise and compassionate. She led by example of what a loving, devoted, exceptional, God-fearing woman, wife and mother looks like in the good and the bad times. She showed her daughters what commitment is and how to love unconditionally. She empowered them to live their dreams, to know who they are and how to stand tall in adversity. She taught them to be leaders, to be unselfish and to serve others. She raised four girls, who are an extension of herself. Her legacy lives on through them, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Mom, we know that God knew what was best for you and that He promised to be with us always. It doesn’t make your absence from our lives any easier but we say, “See you later,” because it’s not goodbye. When our race is over, we will see you again. We thank God for choosing you to be our mother. All that we would need to enjoy life, He poured into you. Dad knew that he had a treasure and he couldn’t let go, but we say, “Thank you, God, for Your grace and mercy and unconditional love and for our beautiful, loving and amazing mother.” Mom, thank you for loving us. We will cherish every moment that we shared, all of the laughter and the tears. Our memories of you will go on. The place in our hearts that you hold will be forever. We will always love you. Until we meet again ...
Joan was preceded in death by her father and mother, Alphonso Davis Sr. and Margaret (Nymick) Davis; her stepmother, Ozzie Hollinshed; brother, Eugene Davis; and cousin, Marie Sherman.
Joan is survived by her husband; and her daughters, Diane Tessendorf and husband Oliver, of New Jersey; Leslie Reese, of Pittsburgh; Beverly Stiffler, of Blairsville; and Jacquelyn Luker and husband Jerry, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Audrey, Fawnte’, Michael, II., Kayla, Jaymaur and Trinity; and her great-grandchildren, Eric, Brently, Logan, Christian, Cairo and Greyson. Also surviving are her sister, Joanne; and brother-in-law, John Williams; her brothers, Alphonso Davis, Jr. and James; and sister-in-law, Ramona, Davis; and brother, Brenson Gray; and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Second Baptist Church, Blairsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
A funeral service will be held in the Second Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Ronnie Morris will officiate.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.