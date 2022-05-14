Joan P. Shirley, 78, of Blairsville, was born on June 16, 1943, in Indiana. She passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana, and entered a well-deserved eternity with our Lord after a seven-year battle fighting cancer.
She was the daughter of Russell C. and Ollie P. (Palmer) Shirley.
Ms. Shirley graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1961, and lived most of her life in Indiana County. She worked for 35 years at Fisher Scientific until her retirement in 1997.
She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt to her nieces and nephews. Ms. Shirley liked peanut butter, playing volleyball, going to the Chestnut Hills Social Center and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Blairsville Bobcats.
Ms. Shirley is survived by her five brothers, Gary C. Shirley and special friend Shirley Morales, of Buffington, S.C.; Daniel E. Shirley and wife Joyce Shirley, of Indiana; Allen L. Shirley and wife Brenda L. Shirley, of Commodore; Kevin D. Shirley, of Indiana; and Keith R. Shirley, of Paris, N.Y.; six nieces, April McDonald, Heather Kepple, Megan Sharrow, Lisa Black, Erica Shirley and Brittany Shirley; eight nephews, Gary M. Shirley, Scott Shirley, Bryan Shirley, Justin Shirley, Caleb Shirley, Gavin Shirley, Chad Shirley and Nathan Shirley; five great-nieces, Sara and Trudie McDonald, Lexie and Emily Kepple and Ellie Black; and one great-nephew, Mason Sharrow.
Ms. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and a great-niece, Tammy D. Shirley.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Fred Craig and the Rev. John Johnson officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, West Wheatfield Township.
The family requests memorial donations to be made to Grace Bible Chapel, P.O. Box 93, Black Lick, PA 15716.
