Joan (Pitonyak) Bretz, 86, of Indiana, died peacefully, surrounded by family and close friends, at The Gardens at Indiana on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
The daughter of Frank and Mary (Maudie) Pitonyak, Joan was born on Feb. 3, 1936, in McIntyre.
Joan was a believer in Jesus Christ of the Baptist faith.
Joan was a homemaker and proprietor of her own adorable home decorating shop, Country Charm. It was adorned with country decor and reproductions of antique furniture on the outskirts of Indiana for many years. She was a certified interior decorator and was talented in making her home beautiful. She could design any room to look like it was a photo in a magazine.
She married Emil Bretz in May 1976 and they had a loving marriage until the end of her life.
Surviving is her husband of 46 years, Emil W. Bretz; a sister, Diane Pitonyak; three children of a former marriage, Ronald Wolfe and wife Tammy (Edwards) Wolfe, of Indiana, Debra (Wolfe) Gressley and husband Beryl B. Gressley Jr., of Indiana, and Kimberly (Wolfe) Wyckhouse and husband Timothy Wyckhouse, of Monclova, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There is no viewing or visitation. There will be a private interment at the grave site.
Arrangements are under the direction of John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Pastor Tom Spiker will be officiating the interment.