Joan (Vanderhorst) Brust, 87, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
A daughter of Gerrit “George” and Mary (Balmer) Vanderhorst, Joan was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Albany, N.Y.
Joan had lived in Toledo, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Nyack, N.Y.; Odessa, N.Y.; and Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, before moving to Indiana 26 years ago. She was a homemaker, a member of the YMCA and an active participant in the Music Ministry of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she was also involved in the Graystone Women’s Groups and a member of the Steering Committee for the Senior Fellowship. Her list of achievements includes pianist, soloist, recording artist, music teacher, children’s choir director, many musical ensembles and choirs and the Elizabethan Singers.
She was an avid gardener, reader, traveler, antique hunter and a Penguins hockey fan. Joan was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Brust; her daughter, Cheryl Blake and husband Martin; three grandchildren, Robert Blake and wife Emily, Lindsay Blake and Benjamin Blake; four great-grandchildren, Micaiah Blake, Landen Blake, Robyn Davies and Ryan Blake; her brother-in-law, Donald M. Brust and wife Verna; and their four children, Michelle (Matt), Amy (Dave), Kimberley (Danny) and Donny Brust; eight great-nieces and -nephews; and two great-great-nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wesley Vanderhorst and wife Jessie.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Pastor Joe Stroup and Pastor Rob Sparr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Graystone Choir Ministry, Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.