Joann E. Walthour

Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Windy. Snow will end during the morning giving way to some clearing during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.