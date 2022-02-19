Joann E. Walthour

Joann Elizabeth Walthour, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Providence Point Senior Living Community in Pittsburgh.
She was born May 29, 1929, in Vandergrift, the only child to Lawrence H. Walthour and Mabel Walthour (nee Baker).
Joann graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1947 and attended Pennsylvania College for Women (presently Chatham University), earning her bachelor’s degree in 1951. She went on to earn her master’s degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, an honorary sorority for female educators.
Joann was a beloved teacher and early childhood professor. In 1956, she began teaching kindergarten at IUP’s University School. In 1988, she earned the Senate Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching — awarded by IUP in appreciation of outstanding teaching ability — and in 1991, she retired after 35 years of dedicated service to early childhood education.
Joann also loved to travel. She made lifelong friends wherever she went and her friendly and outgoing nature enchanted people all over the world. She was a part of the People to People International Travel Delegation, whose mission is to foster international understanding and friendship between students of diverse cultures. She traveled extensively in Europe — England, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Italy, Germany and Poland — as well as Iceland, China and other parts of Asia. London, in particular, was among her favorite destinations. She loved the theater district, shopping at Liberty, Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, the stitching festivals at Bury St. Edmunds, and she especially loved High Tea. Joann spent large portions of her summers on Chautauqua Lake in upstate New York, where she made many friends and enjoyed attending the symphony, Sacred Song Services, and current events lectures at the Chautauqua Institution education center and resort town.
Everything Joann loved, she loved with a passion — flowers, travel, reading, the symphony, needle work of various kinds, teaching children, tea, and, of course, her friendships.
Joann is survived by her dear friends, Victor and Eleanor Stelma; Judi Duffy; and Angelo and Cristina Zucca and their children, Marisa Anderson, Angelo Zucca Jr. and Mario Zucca.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
