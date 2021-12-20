JoAnn Lewis, 81, of Homer City, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Yatesboro, to Curtis and Pauline (Stiteler) Hockenberry.
JoAnn was a member of the Homer City United Presbyterian Church.
She also was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, traveling, watching the Pirates and especially spending time with her family.
Surviving JoAnn are her husband of 59 years, Clyde S. Lewis, of Homer City; daughter, Kelly L. Lewis, of Pittsburgh; son, Jeffrey T. Lewis, of Blairsville; two granddaughters, Emily Lewis, of Blairsville, and Abby Lewis, of Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her sister, Donna J. Waddell.
Friends will be received by the family Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tim Monroe officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
