Joann Marie Zimmerman-Blystone, 82, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Clifford and Mary (Gray) Moore, she was born June 7, 1940, in Patton.
Joann was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Marion Center. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading but especially enjoyed shopping and going out to eat. Joann will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Surviving are her daughter, Elaine Smith and her husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Derek Smith and Miranda Wensel and her husband, Jay; great-grandchildren, Adriana Kellichner and her husband, Jim; Willow Lydick; and Persephone, Kaleb and Skylar Wensel; and great-great-grandchildren, Oliver, Amelia and Jack.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Paul Zimmerman; second husband, Earl Blystone; and many sisters and brothers.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery will be private.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com.