Joann R. (Zaun) Quinn, 91, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Indian Haven, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 19, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Frederick Conrad Zaun and Mary Catherine (O’Hagan) Zaun.
She had worked with computers at many different jobs throughout her life. Joann was a member of the Red Hats and many card clubs, enjoyed playing Bingo and loved socializing.
Joann is survived by her son, Timothy Zaun, of Westlake, Ohio; son-in-law Carl Wendel, of New Florence; and granddaughter Myria Rhoads and husband Daniel, of Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter Dena Wendel.
The family will receive friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday. A memorial service will be 4 p.m., with the Rev. Timothy Monroe officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Joann’s name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.