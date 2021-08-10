Joanna “Jo” Lee (Fleming) McCracken, 67, of Clymer, died on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Elvie D. and Nina Grace (Gregg) Fleming, she was born on Oct. 2, 1953, in Buffalo, N.Y.
She was a graduate of the Penns Manor High School Class of 1971.
Jo married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Lynn McCracken, on Jan. 27, 1973, and they shared over 47 years of marriage together.
She was a member of her beloved Heilwood Presbyterian Church, where in past years Jo taught Sunday school and helped with Vacation Bible School.
Jo worked as a customer service rep for Creps United Publications in Indiana for over 30 years.
She had a cheerful, sunny, optimistic disposition and a great sense of humor. Jo was hilarious and in five minutes could become friends with perfect strangers. She loved visiting with family and going out to eat! She enjoyed socializing, especially with her very, very good friends.
Jo was known for having a very giving heart. In her home, there was always an open door to her family whenever it was needed. She shared a very close relationship with her three sisters and adored her grandson, Jacob. Jo would spend extensive time in planning for special family holiday meals. She absolutely loved decorating her home for Christmas and even started decorating multiple trees prior to Thanksgiving. She also loved to bake cookies for weddings and made 250 dozen for her son’s wedding.
She loved animals. Jo and Ron’s home included the presence of their much loved dog, Cooper, a German Shorthaired Pointer. Jo faithfully donated to Four Footed Friends and to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Jo is survived by her husband, Ronald, of Clymer; her two children, Brad T. McCracken and wife Samantha, of Marion Center, and Katie Jo Brilhart, of Williamsburg, Va.; her grandson, Jacob Thomas McCracken; her sisters, Darla J. Hamilton and husband Glenn, of Clymer; Debra K. Rodgers and husband Thomas Jr., of Penn Run; and Amy L. Cramer and companion Scott Hall, of New Florence; and her special family friend, Chrissy (Deitman) Criscione and husband Thomas, of Pittsburgh.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her two infant children, Jeff McCracken and Gregg Michael McCracken; and her brother, Dennis G. “Denny” Fleming.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. A 1 p.m. funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at the funeral home. Pastor Robert Sunseri will officiate. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Four Footed Friends at 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.