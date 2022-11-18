Joanna R. (O’Neil) Stayrook, 91, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
She was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Blacklick, to Johnson Henry and Mary O’Neil.
Joanna worked for FMC in Homer City for 10 years as a purchase processor, then worked as a secretary for Calvary Evangelical Free Church (now One Hope Church) and finally for the VNA of Indiana County for 12 years. She retired in 1999.
Joanna was a Girl Scout Brownie toop leader and a member of the former Calvary Evangelical Free Church, where she served as a choir member, Sunday school teacher, deaconess and recording secretary. She enjoyed playing piano, reading, writing and baking.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Kay (Paul) Buller, of Goshen, Ind., and Sherri Stayrook, of Kennewick, Wash.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth Knopf, of Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Jay and Rose O’Neil, who raised her, Joanna was preceded in death by her husband, Harold F. Stayrook; brother James O’Neil; and sisters Lona Duell and Fannie Edwards.
Services and burial in Oakland Cemetery are private at Joanna’s family’s request and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
