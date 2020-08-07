Joanne Claire Sharrer-Hamilton, 73, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Born June 2, 1947, in Punxsutawney, she is survived by her beloved twin sister, Jeanne (David) Rindfleisch.
Joanne was the loving mother of Brian (Patricia) Rohrabaugh and Barbara (Robert) Mitchell. She also is survived by seven grandchildren: Brian Jr., Christina, Cortney, Jessica, Tiffany, Kyle and Ryan; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Gary “Butch” (Karen) Sharrer and Millard (Lori) Campbell III; four sisters: Jeanne (David) Rindfliesch, Karen (Ron) Mickel, Mildred Willis and Debbie (Barry) Campbell; a sister-in-law, Myra Campbell; 19 nieces and nephews; and numerous other loved ones from the McAnulty, Campbell and Rohrabaugh families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Karl Campbell; and a nephew, David Rindfliesch Jr.
Joanne will be deeply missed by all who knew her.